Welcome to The Forge
We tantalize diners' palates with a meticulously curated menu that showcases locally sourced, seasonal ingredients transformed into culinary masterpieces that pay homage to both the region's agricultural bounty and culinary innovation.
ABOUT US
The Forge is a craft-cocktail and Mediterranean small-plates lounge. We invite our guests to spend their time with us enjoying our expertise in craft cocktails, wine, beer, and Mediterranean cuisine.
Private Events & Catering
The Forge would be honored to provide our services for your next event. Each event is bespoke to your tastes and needs, to provide the best experience possible for you and your guests.