The Forge
Pizza / Flatbreads
- Bianca Pizza
garlic, mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula$22.00
- Caprese Pizza
mozzarella, heirloom tomato, basil, balsamic drizzle$20.00
- Davey's Pizza
vodka sauce, ricotta, basil$20.00
- Feta Feta Bang Bang
feta, dates, sun-dried tomatoes, arugula, spicy honey$22.00
- Four Seasons Pizza
red, prosciutto, green olives, mushrooms, artichokes$22.00
- Fun Guy Pizza
red, cremini mushrooms, mozzarella, arugula, garlic$20.00
- Margherita Pizza
red, mozzarella, basil, EVOO$20.00
- Pepperoni Pizza
nuff said$20.00
- Quattro Formaggi Pizza
garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, white cheddar, fresh tomato$20.00
- Yvelines Flatbread
brie, shrimp, garlic, oil, apple, cranberries$17.00
- Chèvre Flatbread
goat cheese, grapes, walnuts, arugula$15.00
Small Plates
- Warm Olives (GF)(V)$6.00
- Old World Falafel (GF)(V)
pita quarters, tahini, pickles (can be served with GF chips)$14.00
- Seared Ahi Tuna (GF)
avocado, lime, cilantro, garlic, ginger$20.00
- Drunken Mushrooms (GF)(Veg)
red wine cream sauce-stewed cremini mushrooms, herbs, toasted baguette (can be served with GF chips)$13.00
- Eggplant Baladi (GF)(V)
fire-roasted eggplant, herbs, sea salt, EVOO, tahini, pomegranate$12.00
- Vegan Shawarma (V)
portobello mushrooms, tahini, amba, house-made pickles, served in a halved pita$14.00
- Mediterranean Mushrooms (GF)(V)
Sautéed mushrooms, feta, cilantro, EVOO, herbs$14.00
- Pulled Brisket Pita
tender pulled-brisket in a warm fluffy pita, horseradish, house-made pickles$16.00
- Shawarma Hummus (GF)
slow-roasted chicken & lamb shawarma over hummus, pine nuts, amba, tahini, pita quarters (can be served with GF chips)$18.00
- Whipped Ricotta (GF)(Veg)
ricotta, basil, mint, mango, thyme, oil, warm pita (can be served with GF chips)$12.00
Mezze
- The Rainbow (Veg)
A beautiful assortment of seven salads served with two pita. Hummus, babaganoush, grape leaves, cubed feta, pickles, Israeli salad, rotating salad.$35.00
- Hummus Asli (V)
chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon, and garlic topped with jalapeno tahini and fried chickpea$12.00
- Israeli Salad (V)
tomato, cucumber, parsley, red onion, lemon, olive oil$10.00
- Grape Leaves (V)
rice, olive oil, lemon, garlic, herbs$12.00
- Babaganoush (V)
smashed grilled eggplant mixed with tahini, olive oil, garlic and lemon$12.00
- Labaneh (Veg)
creamy and tangy yogurt, lemon, olive oil, za'atar$12.00
Boards
- The Boss
(Serves 4-6) A generous sampler of rotating meats and cheeses served with fixings and grilled crostini (gluten free options available upon request)$65.00
- The Works
(Serves 2-4) A generous sampler of rotating meats and cheeses served with fixings and grilled crostini (gluten free options available upon request)$38.00
- Labaneh Board (Veg)
labaneh topped with olive oil, za'atar, roasted garlic, tomatoes, herbs, and served with za'atar fried pita chips$25.00
- Countryside Cheese (Veg)
(Serves 1-2) a rotating selection of fresh Mediterranean and local cheeses$25.00
- Vegan Cheese (V)
(serves 1-2) A rotating selection of house-made and Chatal's Cheese Shop made vegan cheeses$14.00
