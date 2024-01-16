Menu
Drinks
Cocktails
- Bartender's Choice
Can’t decide? No problem! Just tell us your favorite spirit and flavor combination (ex. Gin and Floral, Bourbon and Herbaceous etc.) and we’ll take care of the rest.$15.00
- Los Hermanos Plata
Tequila, Lime, Pamplemousse, Soda$13.00
- The Perfect Storm
Beet-Infused Vodka, St. Germaine, Creme de Violette, Lavender, Lemon$14.00
- Yeah Sure Whatever
Bourbon, Averna, Genepy, B&B, Bitters, Absinthe Mist$14.00
- Build Me Up Buttercup
Scotch, Butterscotch, Cynar, Coconut Cream, Shaved Nutmeg$15.00
- Bitter Beginnings
Tequila, Campari, Cointreau, Strawberry, Cranberry, Lime$13.00
- You had me at Hi-biscus
Bourbon, Lemon, Hibiscus, Rosemary, Aqua Faba$14.00
- Akumal
Gin, Lemon, Grapefruit, Campari, Cinnamon$13.00
- Something's Gone a Rye
Rye, Cardamaro, Demerara, Coffee, Bitters, Absinthe Rinse$14.00
- Muffin to See Here
Rum, Walnut, Banana, Cinnamon, Noyaux, Coconut Cream$15.00
- Sunset Boulevard
Red Cabbage Mezcal, Lemon, Peach, Apricot, Prosecco$15.00
- Your Rich Auntie
Prosecco, Apple Brandy, Bitters, Sugar Cube$13.00
- Peter Carrottail
Gin, Carrot, Ginger, Honey, Lemon, Elderflower$14.00
- Brine Time
Vodka, Dolin Dry, Homemade Brine with Curry, Cumin and Amba$13.00
- Orange Dreamsicle
Vodka, Lemon, Curacao, Licor 43, Coconut Cream$15.00
- Campfire Espresso Martini
Vodka, Coffee, Cocoa, Toasted Marshmallow, Hershey's Syrup and Graham Cracker Rim$15.00
Wine
- Red | Cabernet Sauvignon
Villa Brici | Dobrovo, Slovenia | 2020$12.00+
- Red | Cabernet Sauvignon
Daou | Paso Robles, CA | 2022$13.00+
- Red | Malbec
Padrillos | Mendoza, Argentina | 2021$13.00+
- Red | Syrah
L'Orangeraie | France | 2022$14.00+
- Red | Pinot Noir
Muirwood | California | 2022$13.00+
- Red | Tempranillo
Martue Evolution | Spain | 2020$11.00+
- Red | Shiraz
Victoria Vineyards | Australia | 2020$14.00+
- Rosé | Elouan
Rutherford, CA | 2022$15.00+
- Orange | Chardonnay
El Zorrito | Mendoza, Argentina | 2023$15.00+
- White | Chardonnay
Ancient Peaks | Paso Robles, CA | 2022$13.00+
- White | Chardonnay
Fleur | Napa, CA | 2021$14.00+
- White | Pecorino
Tenuta Spinelli | Italy | 2022$15.00+
- White | Pinot Grigio
Celso | Italy | 2022$11.00+
- White | Riesling
Willamette Valley, OR | 2022$13.00+
- White | Sauvignon Blanc
Ranga Ranga | Marlborough, New Zealand | 2023$13.00+
- Sparkling | Prosecco$12.00+
- Sparkling | Lambrusco
Cantina di Carpi$15.00+
- Champagne | Veuve Clicquot | Yellow Label Brut$140.00
- Champagne | Veuve Clicquot | Brut Rosé$150.00
- Champagne | Dom Perignon 2012$340.00
Beer
- Arsenal Grierson's Ginger Cider$8.00
- Four Seasons Dark Side of the Cervesa$8.00
- Slyfox Incubus$8.00
- Destihl Here Gose Nothin’ Sour$8.00
- Slyfox Pikeland Pilsner$8.00
- Slyfox Alex's Lemon Ale$8.00
- Ithaca Everyday Haze$8.00
- Four Seasons Bang Bang DIPA$8.00
- Hofbrau Hefeweisen$8.00
Zero Proof
- Mocktail - Bartenders Choice
Don't see anything that suites you above? No problem! Just let us know your favorite flavor combination (ie- Lemon and Lavender, Spicy and Lime, etc.) and we'll take care of the rest!$10.00
- Mocktail - 20/20
Carrot, Ginger, Lemon, Honey$9.00
- Mocktail - Mockquila Sunrise
Peach, Lemon, Bubbles, Butterfly Pea Tea$9.00
- Mocktail - Sour Flower Power Hour
Hibiscus, Rosemary, Lemon, Aqua Faba$9.00
- Mocktail - Campfire Mock Tini
Coffee, Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow, Coconut Cream, Graham Cracker Rim$9.00
- Gruvi Golden Ale$9.00
- Gruvie Juicy IPA$9.00
Dinner
Pizza / Flatbreads
- Bianca Pizza
garlic, mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula$22.00
- Caprese Pizza
mozzarella, heirloom tomato, basil, balsamic drizzle$20.00
- Davey's Pizza
vodka sauce, ricotta, basil$20.00
- Feta Feta Bang Bang
feta, dates, sun-dried tomatoes, arugula, spicy honey$22.00
- Four Seasons Pizza
red, prosciutto, green olives, mushrooms, artichokes$22.00
- Fun Guy Pizza
red, cremini mushrooms, mozzarella, arugula, garlic$20.00
- Margherita Pizza
red, mozzarella, basil, EVOO$20.00
- Pepperoni Pizza
nuff said$20.00
- Quattro Formaggi Pizza
garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, white cheddar, fresh tomato$20.00
- Yvelines Flatbread
brie, shrimp, garlic, oil, apple, cranberries$17.00
- Chèvre Flatbread
goat cheese, grapes, walnuts, arugula$15.00
Small Plates
- Warm Olives (GF)(V)$6.00
- Old World Falafel (GF)(V)
pita quarters, tahini, pickles (can be served with GF chips)$14.00
- Seared Ahi Tuna (GF)
avocado, lime, cilantro, garlic, ginger$20.00
- Drunken Mushrooms (GF)(Veg)
red wine cream sauce-stewed cremini mushrooms, herbs, toasted baguette (can be served with GF chips)$13.00
- Eggplant Baladi (GF)(V)
fire-roasted eggplant, herbs, sea salt, EVOO, tahini, pomegranate$12.00
- Vegan Shawarma (V)
portobello mushrooms, tahini, amba, house-made pickles, served in a halved pita$14.00
- Mediterranean Mushrooms (GF)(V)
Sautéed mushrooms, feta, cilantro, EVOO, herbs$14.00
- Pulled Brisket Pita
tender pulled-brisket in a warm fluffy pita, horseradish, house-made pickles$16.00
- Shawarma Hummus (GF)
slow-roasted chicken & lamb shawarma over hummus, pine nuts, amba, tahini, pita quarters (can be served with GF chips)$18.00
- Whipped Ricotta (GF)(Veg)
ricotta, basil, mint, mango, thyme, oil, warm pita (can be served with GF chips)$12.00
Mezze
- The Rainbow (Veg)
A beautiful assortment of seven salads served with two pita. Hummus, babaganoush, grape leaves, cubed feta, pickles, Israeli salad, rotating salad.$33.00
- Hummus Asli (V)
chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon, and garlic topped with jalapeno tahini and fried chickpea$12.00
- Israeli Salad (V)
tomato, cucumber, parsley, red onion, lemon, olive oil$10.00
- Grape Leaves (V)
rice, olive oil, lemon, garlic, herbs$12.00
- Babaganoush (V)
smashed grilled eggplant mixed with tahini, olive oil, garlic and lemon$12.00
- Labaneh (Veg)
creamy and tangy yogurt, lemon, olive oil, za'atar$12.00
Dessert
- Tiramisu$8.00